 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News