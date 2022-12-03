For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
