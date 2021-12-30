 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Davenport Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

