Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast.