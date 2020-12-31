This evening in Davenport: Mainly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Don't leave…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.64. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.17. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.13. We'll see a l…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'l…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 12-degree low is forc…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.15…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 2.31. Today's forecasted l…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…