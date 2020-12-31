 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Mainly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

