This evening's outlook for Davenport: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
