This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
