Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.