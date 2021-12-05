 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News