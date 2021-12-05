This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.