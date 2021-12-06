This evening in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
