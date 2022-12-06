 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scattered showers for the Quad Cities Tuesday

Scattered showers for the Quad Cities Tuesday

Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News