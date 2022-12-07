 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

