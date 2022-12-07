Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Davenport will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Dav…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in Davenport will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…