 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News