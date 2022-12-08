 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scattered showers for the Quad Cities Tuesday

Scattered showers for the Quad Cities Tuesday

Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News