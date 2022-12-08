Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.