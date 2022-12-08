This evening's outlook for Davenport: Periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
