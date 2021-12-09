For the drive home in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect per…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, D…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenpor…
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.