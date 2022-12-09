 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

