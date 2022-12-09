Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Better chance of rain today as an area of low pressure works by us. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Dav…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.