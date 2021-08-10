 Skip to main content
Derecho 2020 Bettendorf Public Works Director remembers derecho response, long days for workers
Derecho 2020 Bettendorf Public Works Director remembers derecho response, long days for workers

From the Derecho 2020: A look back series
A derecho storm with winds in the 80 mph-range tore this limb off an oak tree and slammed it against a Bettendorf house, poking a hole in the roof.

Bettendorf Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said cleanup after the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho came in phases, starting with eliminating threats to public health and safety. 

"Once we did that, then we moved into the debris removal activities as a means to recover," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said during the first phase of cleanup the Public Works Department worked with police officers and firefighters to identify areas that were blocked off or potentially dangerous, because of debris or downed power lines. 

Snowplows were used to push debris off some roads, to get it out of the way until workers could come to clear it.

The work continued for several weeks after the storm, Schmidt said, and crews worked almost non-stop to return the city to normal.

"We ended up adjusting our public works staff to twelve hour shifts over an eight week period. We ran 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and then 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays to clear the debris," Schmidt said. "August 10 last year was a challenge, obviously, for everybody, but particularly for the Public Works Department."

