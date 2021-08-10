Derecho 2020: Moline Municipal Services still responding to derecho debris

The derecho that swept across the Midwest on August 10, 2020 left damage that is still being dealt with today, Moline's Municipal Services General Manager Rodd Schick said.

Schick said the initial cleanup in Moline took about four weeks, but that was just the beginning.

"In a lot of our parks and things where there are wooded areas, there are still some places we've got trees that are down that we still have to address," Schick said. "So, we're still feeling the effects of that storm to this day."

Schick said it wasn't until March that they were finally able to clear the piles of mulch created from the debris that was collected in various parks across the city.

Before they could address fallen trees in remote areas or even think about turning debris into mulch, Schick said the municipal services were completely devoted to promoting safety throughout the city.

"We knew something was coming ... We knew it was going to probably turn into a long evening, to run and pick things up. It turned out to be significantly worse than that," Schick said. "Everything else got set aside. Everybody that's in the Municipal Services Division ... they were 100% devoted to it."

