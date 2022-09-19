Dry and warm Monday in the Quad Cities; hot Tuesday ahead

After a stormy Sunday night that saw hail and damaging wind in parts of the area, things are much quieter this morning. There is some fog around in spots, but it will all be gone by 10 a.m. and skies will become sunny for Monday afternoon. Cooler today than yesterday in the Quad Cities thanks to the cold front, but not much. High temperatures will still reach around 80 degrees. Not much wind this afternoon, only around 10 mph.

The slight cool down will not last long with a warm front arriving Monday night. Skies will start out clear, but will become partly cloudy late. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but many will probably stay dry. Low temperatures will reach around 65. Our normal low temperature for mid-September is 52.

A few showers will still be possible Tuesday morning in the Quad Cities area, but most will probably just see partly cloudy skies. Skies will be mostly sunny in the afternoon and it looks like a hot one. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees. This will put us near record levels for this time of year with normal high temperatures being in the mid to upper 70s. With very high humidity levels, it will feel even hotter. The heat index will likely reach around 95 Tuesday afternoon. There will be a breeze to help out though with wind gusts reaching around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Another cold front will arrive Wednesday morning to cool us back down. Scattered showers and storms will begin to return to the area late Tuesday evening. Activity will peak Wednesday morning before coming to an end early Wednesday evening. Temperatures will reach around 67 Tuesday night, but will only rise to around 76 on Wednesday.