Dry, mild week of weather ahead

Quiet and pleasant conditions are on tap this week according to the National Weather Service.
High level western wildfire smoke will occasionally fill our skies, which could dim the sun a bit, hid the stars, and offer spectacular sunsets.
Here is the rest of the NWS forecast for the week:
Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!