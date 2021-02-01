Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 26.34. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.