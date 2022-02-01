This evening in Davenport: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
