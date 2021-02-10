Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 1.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1.48. -2 degrees is…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 6.88. 0 degrees is …
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.26. -9 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -1.48. 4 degrees is …
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -1F. Winds light and var…
This evening's outlook for Davenport: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Lo…
Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures b…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -0.07. A 2-degree low…