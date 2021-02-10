 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 1.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.

