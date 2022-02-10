Davenport's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy with showers likely. Low 34F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
