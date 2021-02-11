This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -3.49. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
