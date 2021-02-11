 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -3.49. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

