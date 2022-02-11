Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 11F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.