For the drive home in Davenport: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 11F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.