Davenport's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -9.05. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
