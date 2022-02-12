This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
