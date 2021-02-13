 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -12.22. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News