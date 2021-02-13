Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -12.22. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
