Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 9 degrees is today's l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
A bit of a warmup is in the offing for the Quad-Cities during the week, with daytime temperatures hovering above normal for most of the week, …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.