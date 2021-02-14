Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -9.23. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.