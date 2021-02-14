 Skip to main content
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -9.23. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

