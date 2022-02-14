This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees t…
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degre…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expec…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 12 degrees is today's low. P…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 9 degrees is today's l…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.