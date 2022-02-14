 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

