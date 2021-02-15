Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 0.87. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.