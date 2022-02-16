Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
