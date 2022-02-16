Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.