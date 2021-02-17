Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 7.13. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Davenport could s…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.01. -1 degree is today's low. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -7.94. We'll see a low tem…
Davenport's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -6-degree low is fo…
This evening in Davenport: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…