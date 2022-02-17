Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly clear. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
