For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.3. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.33. We'll see a l…
This evening in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempe…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.43. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.4. A 13-degree lo…