Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.