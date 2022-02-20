Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Davenport temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
