This evening in Davenport: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Davenport Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
