Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
