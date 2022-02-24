 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News