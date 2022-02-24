For the drive home in Davenport: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A winter storm moving into the region Wednesday into Thursday has the potential to drop 3-4 inches of snow on the Quad-Cities, or much less th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temper…
Davenport folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Due to Winter Weather, some print editions of the Quad-City Times will be delivered later than usual or as road conditions allow carriers to deliver.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 15 degrees is today's…
It will be a cold day in Davenport, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Davenport residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…