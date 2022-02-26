Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Davenport tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qctimes.com.