This evening in Davenport: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Davenport area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
