Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

