This evening in Davenport: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Davenport tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Davenport people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.3. Today's fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 11F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.33. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.4. A 13-degree lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.43. 27 degrees is…
For the drive home in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Davenport people should be prepared for te…
This evening in Davenport: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempe…