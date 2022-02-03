 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Davenport: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qctimes.com for local news and weather.

