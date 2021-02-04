Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 1.14. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Davenport could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.