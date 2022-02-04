Tonight's weather conditions in Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
