Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Davenport's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -4.28. A -8-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on qctimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

