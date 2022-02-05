This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Expect peri…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Davenport area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…