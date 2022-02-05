Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Davenport Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.