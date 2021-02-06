Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Davenport: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -7.54. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Davenport area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit qctimes.com for more weather updates.